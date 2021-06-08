Namibia: Simonis Storm Take the Lead

Team Simonis Storm powered by Hollard took a narrow lead in the Nedbank Team Time Trial series after the fifth and second last leg on Sunday.

The Simonis Storm team consisting of Drikus Coetzee, Ingram Cuff and Heiko Diehl won Sunday's race and now lead the series on 79 points, while Team Cathy, consisting of Jacques van Zyl, Jean Paul Burger and Willie van Zyl are second on 77 points.

The Cymot Racing Team consisting of Jurgen Sander, Kai Pritzen and Cobus Smit are third overall on 76 points.

They are followed by the Cycletec Powered by Hollard Team on 72 points; the NCCS team on 64 points; Lumbercity Men on 63 points, and RMB Elite team on 61 points.

In the Women's category the Food Lovers Market team consisting of Anri Krugel, Bertha Theron and Michelle Doman just pipped the Cycletec Ladies powered by Hollard team, consisting of Anneke Steenkamp, Lelani Swart and Nicole Waldeck, to the line by seven seconds.

The Mannie's Bike Mecca team, which was not in action on Sunday, still lead the series on 46 points, followed by Cycletec Ladies powered by Hollard on 41 points and the Food Lovers Market team on 38 points.

The team results are attached.