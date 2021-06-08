Namibia: Schlettwein Pushes for Fair Land Allocation

Swakopmund — Land reform minister Calle Schlettwein said due to many complaints of lack of transparency, the ministry, in collaboration with its stakeholders, is working on an automated selection database to reduce human interference with the land allocation system to build back confidence in the processes.

"Through interactions with the governors, I hereby inform you that the ministry, in consultation with its stakeholders, is in the process of developing a revised set of rules for resettlement. These rules are aimed at inducing more transparency, fairness and accountability in the processes of resettlement," said Schlettwein.

He made these remarks at the opening of the induction training of the newly appointed chairpersons, members and secretaries of Erongo, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Zambezi, Hardap and Khomas regional resettlement committees at Swakopmund yesterday.

The tenure of the chairpersons runs until 31 March 2022, and Schlettwein urged them to play a crucial role in the land reform process through scrutinisation and selection of prospective resettlement beneficiaries, among others.

The minister noted the land matter is very sensitive and emotive.

"I urge you to demonstrate the qualities and values of alertness, honesty, fairness, confidentiality and sensitivity towards diverse landless Namibians and land allocation," he said. The regional resettlement committees are established by the Land Reform Advisory Commission to inquire into and to report to it regarding any matter falling within the scope of the functions of the commission.

This includes scrutinising and making recommendations on applications for subleasing of farming units, inheritance of farming units, the appointment of farm managers, change of land use, development of farm infrastructure and all other applications made to the minister.