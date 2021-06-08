Cameroon: Elecam Assures of Smooth Election

The Electoral Board meeting of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) held in Yaounde on October 3, 2018 to assess the level of material preparations and redeployment on the field.

The elections governing body in Cameroon, Elections Cameroon is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the October 7, 2018 presidential election holds in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner. ELECAM Electoral Board members held a session in Yaounde on October 3, 2018 during which they evaluated the material preparations for the election and their redeployment on the field to ensure the smooth conduct of next Sunday's presidential poll.

Speaking during the session, the President of the Electoral Board of ELECAM, Enow Abrams Egbe said that 95 per cent of electoral material was already at the level of ELECAM Council Branches and the remaining percentage that will soon be in the Council branches is due to weather conditions and security challenges. He said ELECAM was ready for the election and called on every stakeholder to play his or her own role. He also disclosed that the list of polling stations that total 24, 988 and electoral register with a total number of 6,598,553 registered voters were available since October 1, 2018.

Enow Abrams Egbe said during their recent field work, the main preoccupations raised by candidates, political parties and other stakeholders in the electoral process revolved around peace and security, especially given the current socio-political situation in some parts of the country. To face the security and peace challenges, he said, "We have undertaken to the best of our abilities, the mission to continuously appease the climate, thanks to which we have been able, in the form of a 'gentleman agreement', to obtain from leaders of political parties, representatives of civil society and media, a greater involvement on their part in achieving this common goal." He assured that issues related to peace and security were "at the centre of our regular meetings with the administration and forces of security, so as to effectively ensure the protection of persons and property before, during and after the election."

To ensure the greater and efficient participation of all the stakeholders in the electoral process, he invited candidates who have not yet submitted the names of their representatives in the polling stations to do so. To facilitate the process, he said, "we have instructed our collaborators in the field to remind them, on the necessity for their participation, in view to safeguard the principle of transparency."