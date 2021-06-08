Namibia: Nust Is Flouting Covid-19 Regulations - SRC

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) Student Representative Council (SRC) has called the institution's management out for not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

During a demonstration in front of the vice chancellor's office last week, SRC president Pamela Gertze said they are demanding action from the management as Covid cases are on the rise at the university.

Since the beginning of this month, 82 students have tested positive for Covid-19 and students have complained that they do not feel safe gathering in big groups.

Under the previous regulations, students were had face-to-face classes and examinations with more than 100 sitting in one venue, the students said.

A group of frustrated students yesterday told The Namibian that lecturers forced them to write examinations with more than 200 students.

According to the students, Nust argues that they are exempt from the Covid-19 public gathering regulation.

Nust spokesperson Kaitira Kandjii told The Namibian yesterday that the institution was under the impression that they are exempted, citing the same reason why the National Assembly is allowed to sit with more than 50 people at once.

Meanwhile, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said it is news to him that any tertiary institution is exempt from the regulations. "Everyone is expected and has an obligation to comply with the regulations," he said.

Gertze said, as the SRC, they stood in solidarity with the outcry of the students, saying management should respond to the students' concerns on Covid-19 protocol when conducting assessments. "We demand that the venues not only take half of the capacity but social distance be kept at a 2-metre radius," Gertze said.

The students are also demanding that the deputy vice chancellor (DVC) of academic affairs request deans, heads of department and lecturers to adhere to the new extension of the academic calendar.

"We call on the DVC of academic affairs to look into the semester two calendar and make necessary adjustments to afford our rightful 16 weeks of teaching and learning in continuous assessments. Otherwise, we should move back to examinations," Gertze said.