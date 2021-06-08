Tanzania: Minister Opts for Strong Systems to Supervise Telecommunications

THE Government has directed the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to keep on strengthening systems for supervising telecommunication services in a bid to ensure that such services are safe and of high quality.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, issued the instruction over the weekend, while visiting the TCRA headquarters in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

"Availability of better and safe services is very important for development of citizens and the country at large," Dr Ndugulile stated.

During his visit to the TCRA, the minister observed how the systems for supervising telecommunications work.

However, he commended TCRA for creativity in installing enabling systems for telecommunication in the country, and called for more improvements to those systems.

Among the systems he observed was the National Computer Emergence Response Team (TZ-CERT).

The fundamental objective of TZ-CERT is to ensure a high and effective level of network and information security within the country, and to develop a culture of networking and information sharing for the security of the entire community (government, citizens, consumers, enterprises and public sector organisations).

The minister also visited the customer care department, where he emphasized cooperation with other regulatory bodies such as the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).