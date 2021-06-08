Tanzania: Minister Opts for Strong Systems to Supervise Telecommunications

7 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Government has directed the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to keep on strengthening systems for supervising telecommunication services in a bid to ensure that such services are safe and of high quality.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, issued the instruction over the weekend, while visiting the TCRA headquarters in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

"Availability of better and safe services is very important for development of citizens and the country at large," Dr Ndugulile stated.

During his visit to the TCRA, the minister observed how the systems for supervising telecommunications work.

However, he commended TCRA for creativity in installing enabling systems for telecommunication in the country, and called for more improvements to those systems.

Among the systems he observed was the National Computer Emergence Response Team (TZ-CERT).

The fundamental objective of TZ-CERT is to ensure a high and effective level of network and information security within the country, and to develop a culture of networking and information sharing for the security of the entire community (government, citizens, consumers, enterprises and public sector organisations).

The minister also visited the customer care department, where he emphasized cooperation with other regulatory bodies such as the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
Tributes Pour In for South African Icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X