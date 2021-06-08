Liberia: Judiciary Hold 4th Conference June 7-11after 11 Years

MONROVIA June 6 (LINA) - The Judiciary Branch of Government will hold its 4th National Judicial Conference on Monday June 7 to 11 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town after eleven years.

The last National Conference was held from March 8 -10, 2010 during the tenure of the Late Chief Justice Johnnie Lewis with the current Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor serving as conference chairman.

Due to financial constraints over the years, the judiciary had been unable to hold this conference until now.

Accordingly, this year's conference is to discuss pertinent legal issues relative to the administration of justice and to come up with practicable solutions that will take cognizance of the dynamics and progressive nature of the law and the prevailing needs and conditions in society.

Therefore, the Supreme Court recognized the support provided by the government of Liberia toward the convening of this year's National Judicial Conference.

Part (1) of Rule 19 of the revised rules of the Supreme Court provides that the Supreme Court shall hold a National Judicial Conference at least once every year to discuss pertinent issues affecting society.

Building on the achievements of the past National Judicial Conferences, the Supreme Court anticipates that this national conference 2021 will similarly discuss issues which pose challenges, and to some extent, impact the judiciary in the administration of justice within Liberia.

This year's conference, which is under the Theme: "The Law, Public Policy &the Economy," will focus on critical legal and public policy issues and their impact, be they positive or negative on the economy of Liberia.

The Judiciary said it will further take into consideration the global dynamics to large extent are the nerve center of peace, security, and prosperity in any nation, adding that laws crafted must be able to shape public policy and political decisions and by extension provided equitable economic freedom to all.

The conference will also discuss the role of the public policy in addressing societal issues confronting ordinary citizens, and will allow the judiciary to play a significant role in business climate reforms by examining and where necessary reforming rules and legal processes and procedures that will increase the conference of potential investors and existing businesses as well as improve the case of doing business in Liberia

This conference will bring together the Chief Justices and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Judges, Magistrates, and Lawyers as well as local and international participants with diverse professional backgrounds that encapsulate the broader spectrum of our society and subject matter to discuss.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice and Associate Justices are concerned about the public perception of the judiciary bordering on allegations of ethical transgression.

"As such the High Court looks forward to open and hearty discussions that will yield practicable solutions for the reduction of the public's negative perception of the judiciary and garner more positive perception that will enhance public confidence in the judicial system.