South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 57 000 Mark

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll has now surpassed the 57 000 mark after 89 people lost their lives to the disease on Monday.

South Africa has recorded 57 063 fatalities since the outbreak.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, of the latest deaths, 25 were recorded in Gauteng, 23 in the Free State, 18 in the Western Cape, 17 in Limpopo, four in the Northern Cape, while the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces recorded one death each.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

The county's cumulative cases now stand at 1 699 849 after 3 285 new infections were detected.

The additional cases are from the 23 199 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, which represents a 14.2% positivity rate.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 581 540, representing a recovery rate of 93%," said the Minister.

According to the latest data, the country is home to 61 246 active cases.

Gauteng is among the hardest hit provinces with 21 700 patients who are currently infected, followed by the Free State with 9 276 active cases, while the Northern Cape has 9 172.

In addition, 6 985 active cases are in the North West, 5 344 in KwaZulu-Natal, 4 801 in the Western Cape, 1 805 in Mpumalanga, 1 092 in Limpopo and 1 071 in the Eastern Cape.

According to the Minister, so far, 1 350 245 people have been vaccinated in South Africa, as the country awaits more vaccine doses to arrive.

Globally, as of 7 June 2021, there have been 173 005 553 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 727 605 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

"As of 5 June 2021, a total of 1 900 955 505 vaccine doses have been administered," the organisation said.