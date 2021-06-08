Kenya: Teams Lay Out Plans for Women's Football Play-Offs

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Top teams in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (WPL) are gearing up for the play-off stage with only one match to go to the end of the season fixtures.

Six teams from both Zone A and Zone B have qualified for the play-offs stage of the league which kicks off on June 19. The semi-finals will be played on June 25 at Nakuru Show Grounds with the finals also at the same venue on June 27.

Vihiga Queens coached by Alex Alumirah continued their dominance in Zone B and are on course to defending their league title after an unassailable lead of 37 points from 13 matches.

Mumias-based Wadadia and Nakuru Queens are second and third, respectively on 25 and 24 points.

In Zone A, Thika United lead the log on 39 points with Gaspo Women and Ulinzi Starlets also qualifying for play-offs after garnering 28 and 27 points respectively.

While Vihiga Queens and Thika United will await the winner of the play-off in the semi-finals, Gaspo, Wadadia, Nakuru Queens and Ulinzi Starlets will battle it out depending on who finishes second or third in their respective zones after the remaining round is played this weekend.

In Zone B , either Wadadia and Nakuru Queens could finish top.

