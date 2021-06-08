Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 449 Recoveries, 82 New Cases

Luanda — The health authorities announced Monday the recovery of 449 patients, the registration of 82 new cases and 3 deaths.

According to health minister, Silvia Lutucuta, who was speaking at a press conference, amongst those recovered, 315 live in Luanda, 61 in Cuando Cubango, 27 in Huambo, 18 in Namibe, 11 in Huila, 5 in Zaire, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Cuanza Sul, 2 in Bengo, 2 in Cunene, 1 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Norte.

Among the new cases, she said, 49 were diagnosed in Luanda, 11 in Huila, 7 in Cuando Cubango, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Bié, 2 in Cabinda, 2 in Cuanza Norte, 2 in Malanje and 2 in Zaire.

The new patients, whose ages range from 3 to 83 years old, include 56 mem 26 women.

According to the Cabinet minister, the deaths were registered in Luanda, with 1, and Huíla with 2.

The general figure shows 35,854 positive cases, with 800 deaths, 29,329 recovered and 5,725 active.