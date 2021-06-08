Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 449 Recoveries, 82 New Cases

7 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Monday the recovery of 449 patients, the registration of 82 new cases and 3 deaths.

According to health minister, Silvia Lutucuta, who was speaking at a press conference, amongst those recovered, 315 live in Luanda, 61 in Cuando Cubango, 27 in Huambo, 18 in Namibe, 11 in Huila, 5 in Zaire, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Cuanza Sul, 2 in Bengo, 2 in Cunene, 1 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Norte.

Among the new cases, she said, 49 were diagnosed in Luanda, 11 in Huila, 7 in Cuando Cubango, 4 in Huambo, 3 in Bié, 2 in Cabinda, 2 in Cuanza Norte, 2 in Malanje and 2 in Zaire.

The new patients, whose ages range from 3 to 83 years old, include 56 mem 26 women.

According to the Cabinet minister, the deaths were registered in Luanda, with 1, and Huíla with 2.

The general figure shows 35,854 positive cases, with 800 deaths, 29,329 recovered and 5,725 active.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
Tributes Pour In for South African Icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X