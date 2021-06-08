Angola: Covid-19 - Government Maintains Prevention Measures

Luanda — The Angolan government announced Monday the maintenance of measures to prevent and fight Covid-19, as part of the update of the Decree on the State of Public Calamity.

Among the new measures included in the Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity, which is in force until 8 July, is the maintenance of the 50 percent of workforce in public and private sectors in Luanda, with the exception of educational institutions, health, defence and public order forces, media, energy and water, ports and airports, bank branches and solid waste collection services, which should maintain them at 100 percent.

In the other provinces, according to the minister of State and head of the President's Civil House, Adão de Almeida, the workforce will also remain at 75 percent in public and private services.

In Luanda, the restrictions include the closure of restaurants and similar establishments, in Luanda, on weekends and a ban on leaving and entering without authorisation, with the exception of citizens on duty, duly accredited, businesspeople with goods and services, transport of the sick or transfer of corpses.

Also in Luanda, cinemas remain closed, as do restaurants and similar establishments at weekends.

In order to prevent the importation of new variants of the disease, the government also ordered a ban on the entry of non-resident foreign citizens, coming from or travelling through Brazil and India.

According to the Minister of State and Chief of Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, the new measures aim at stopping positive cases in the country.