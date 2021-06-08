Angola: Covid-19 - Government Maintains Prevention Measures

7 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government announced Monday the maintenance of measures to prevent and fight Covid-19, as part of the update of the Decree on the State of Public Calamity.

Among the new measures included in the Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity, which is in force until 8 July, is the maintenance of the 50 percent of workforce in public and private sectors in Luanda, with the exception of educational institutions, health, defence and public order forces, media, energy and water, ports and airports, bank branches and solid waste collection services, which should maintain them at 100 percent.

In the other provinces, according to the minister of State and head of the President's Civil House, Adão de Almeida, the workforce will also remain at 75 percent in public and private services.

In Luanda, the restrictions include the closure of restaurants and similar establishments, in Luanda, on weekends and a ban on leaving and entering without authorisation, with the exception of citizens on duty, duly accredited, businesspeople with goods and services, transport of the sick or transfer of corpses.

Also in Luanda, cinemas remain closed, as do restaurants and similar establishments at weekends.

In order to prevent the importation of new variants of the disease, the government also ordered a ban on the entry of non-resident foreign citizens, coming from or travelling through Brazil and India.

According to the Minister of State and Chief of Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, the new measures aim at stopping positive cases in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
Tributes Pour In for South African Icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X