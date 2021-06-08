Namibia: Mboma Wins Gold in Prague

CHRISTINE Mboma set a new meet record at the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague on Monday evening when she won the women's 200m in 22,67 seconds.

Mboma gave a great final burst of speed to snatch the gold medal from Gina Bass of Gambia, who came second in 22,76 seconds, while Mboma's compatriot Beatrice Masilingi won the bronze medal in 22,82 seconds.

Mboma had a poor start and Bass soon took the lead with Masilingi lying second going into the home straight.

Mboma, however, closed the gap on the leaders, and in a final surge managed to pip Bass to the line.

Her time was a new personal best as well as a new Namibian record, beating Masilingi's previous mark of 22,72 seconds that she set in Lusaka on 10 April this year.

She also set a new record for the meeting, after breaking the previous record of 22,74 seconds that Stephanie Durst of the United States set in 2007.

The Namibians' performances will raise their international profiles as they prepare for the Olympic Games next month.