Nigeria: #TwitterBan - Live Updates From the National Assembly

8 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing live updates from the Senate and the House of Representatives, to see how the lawmakers react to the Twitter ban.

Since June 4 when the Federal Government suspended the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, from operating in Nigeria, reactions have continued to trail the decision.

Many Nigerians and foreign establishments have condemned the decision.

However, there has not been an official statement from the representatives of the people, the National Assembly.

Today, the House of Representatives will be resuming from its two weeks break, while the Senate will also be sitting today.

There is a strong possibility that the main opposition party in the lower chamber may put up a strong protest.

A lawmaker from Benue State, Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue), had told PREMIUM TIMES that he will be ready to 'ground' the proceedings of the House if the presiding officer "attempts to gag the minority party".

The leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) also said the PDP "is willing to sue the government over the ban".

There may also be an attempt by the Speaker to call for an executive session to douse tension.

The two chambers are in the firm control of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and there has been silence from its caucus and individual lawmakers.

