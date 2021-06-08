Namibia: Du Plooy Wins Silver in Egypt

Namibian triathlon champion Divan du Plooy excelled to win a silver medal at the Africa Triathlon Cup in Sham El Shrek, Egypt on Saturday.

Competing in the men's u23 category, Du Plooy finished just behind the winner, Christiaan Stroebel of South Africa, while Ismail Siefedine of Egypt came third.

The u23 athletes competed alongside the senior athletes with a total of 43 triathletes competing from various African countries, which also included Morocco, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Kenya.

The race served as preparation for the Africa Triathlon Championships which take place at the same venue next Saturday.

Divan's father and former president of the Namibia Triathlon Union, Pierre du Plooy said the conditions were quite extreme.

"We came a bit earlier to acclimatise and to get used to the environment here because it's extremely hot. The transition opened at 04h30 in the morning, while the race started at 05h30, because of the heat. Here the temperature goes over 40 degrees Celsius at midday, and this morning when the race started it was already 31 degrees Celsius," he said.

He said it was a great performance by his son.

"There was a strong northern wind blowing, which made the cycling leg quite challenging, but Divan did very well and he covered the event in 53 minutes flat which is extremely fast.

"Stroebel built up a bit of a lead on the swimming and cycling legs, but on the run, Divan left the bunch behind and started closing the gap on Stroebel, but just could not catch him. But this Saturday coming it will be a new race and we will have a new plan to be right there at the front if all goes well," he added.

The race consisted of a 750m swim, a 20km cycle and a 5km run run, while next weekend's African Championships will be held over a 1 500m swim, 40km cycle and a 10km running leg.

"Being here now and experiencing the conditions here in Sham El Shrek is definitely giving us an advantage over the other athletes who are still coming in. The favourite to win the u23 title, Jamie Riddle of South Africa must still arrive, so I think it will be a very tough race between Riddle, Stroebel and Divan, as well as the Egyptian, Siefedine. It's triathlon so anything is possible and anything can happen," he said.

Du Plooy thanked the Namibia National Olympic Committee, the Africa Triathlon Union and the Namibia Triathlon Uniopn which all helped him to participate in Egypt.