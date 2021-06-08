Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Aides for Aisha

8 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady.

The presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who announced this in a statement Monday said Gurin who was a senior lecturer at Baze University in Abuja before her appointment and replaced Dr Hajo Sani who was recently appointed as Nigeria's Delegate to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation in France.

He said Buhari also approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdurrahman as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady.

"He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from University of Maiduguri. He worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yola Specialist Hospital, Sithobela Health Centre in Swaziland, and at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS before his appointment as the Personal Physician to the First Lady in 2015 and reappointed in 2019.

"Dr Abdurrahman will combine his new role with his position as the Personal Physician to the First Lady," he added.

