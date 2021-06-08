Nigeria: Firm Launches Climate Change Initiative

Cartoon Network has announced a new multi-territory and multi-language climate change awareness initiative across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A statement by the group said the cartoon network climate champion sets out to inspire and invite kids to take on small challenges, "that can make a world of difference to the health of our planet."

"At the heart of the campaign is the website which offers kids across Africa a safe place to learn about climate change, and be inspired by other young changemakers from around the world taking positive action to tackle the issue," the statement said

It further explained that the site gives kids the chance to make a difference themselves through daily challenges, designed to inspire and motivate them to make changes at home, at school, and in their local communities.

It noted that the challenges are categorised by different themes, adding that some of them are recognising key climate awareness moments such as World Environment Day on the 5th of June and World Oceans Day on the 8th of June.

The statement remarked that by completing the challenges, the climate champions earn digital rewards for a virtual garden that they can nurture and grow.

"In total, there are more than 100 small actions and challenges that kids can take part in, as well as fun quizzes, games and videos. They can keep track of their progress through a global activity map, updated live for every completed action. The map shows how the Climate Champions are making a difference in Africa and across the world, creating a community of young people joining forces for the climate.

"The initiative is supported by WWF, one of the world's leading independent conservation organisations. Cartoon Network has teamed up with WWF to provide simple and accessible explainer videos about the issues behind the climate-related headlines in ways that kids can understand.

"As part of the campaign, Cartoon Network has also collaborated with the Digital Video team at CNN to produce a series of first-person video articles featuring young change-makers across the EMEA region to inspire the Climate Champions and motivate others to get involved.

"The short vignettes spotlight some of the initiatives that young Cartoon Network fans are already involved in at a grassroots level and show how they are making a difference," it added.