Nigeria: NAHCO Wins United Airlines' Handling Contracts

8 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Nigeria's foremost ground handling service provider, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, (NAHCO) Plc, has won the handling contract for United States-based United Airlines for the next three years.

Daily Trust reports that United Airlines, which exited Nigeria in 2016, is returning in November, while appointing NAHCO as its preferred partner to provide passenger and ground handling services.

NAHCO's Group Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Prince Saheed Lasisi, described the feat as a boost for the industry.

"We welcome United Airlines back to our airspace, and we are ever ready to provide the airline quality handling at all times, as being currently provided to our numerous client airlines," he said.

In the same vein, the company signed a five-year contract with Qatar Airways in Abuja, as well as renewed the Lagos contract for another five years.

The newly renewed contracts cover all service areas, as it will see NAHCO provide passenger, cargo, and ground handling services to Qatar Airways. It also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner.

