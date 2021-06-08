Zimbabwe: Nduna Pushes for Return As Zanu-PF Mash West Vice Chair

8 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Suspended former Zanu PF Mashonaland West vice chair, Dexter Nduna has written to the party's provincial leadership pleading for the lifting of his suspension imposed last year.

Nduna's freezing out from the party followed a unanimous verdict by the Zanu PF Politburo which found him guilty of numerous acts of misconduct.

The politician allegedly defied the party's directive for the province to ensure fair primary elections after he imposed a candidate for Ward 2 in Chegutu Urban and further instigating violence by organising mobs to disrupt the smooth running of the poll.

In a communication dated 5 June 2021 addressed to ex-provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Nduna requested for his immediate reinstatement.

Reads part of the letter, "According to your disciplinary proceedings and sentence of suspension for one year, please take note that the suspension as prescribed has lapsed and, therefore, request your good office to give me direction on my prayer of reinstatement in the provincial structures.

"Taking into account the fact that Chegutu West constituency was awaiting the suspension period to lapse in order that l revert to my former position again... "

Sources within Zanu PF told NewZimbabwe.com Monday the shrewd tactician was scheming his dramatic come-back to contest the chairmanship which fell vacant following last week's elevation of justice minister Ziyambi to the party's politburo.

Ziyambi's elevation was fortuitous as it coincided with the lapse of Nduna's suspension period, thereby broadening the Chegutu West legislator's chances to achieve his long-held ambition to be party provincial chairman, sources said.

As vice chairperson, Nduna is expected to leverage on the position to consolidate his support base throughout the province and romp to victory in elections scheduled for October.

Nduna remains a card-carrying member and MP for Chegutu West.

Sources say the other top contender to the powerful post is Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Meanwhile, at the weekend the Mashonaland West Zanu PF provincial executive committee (PEC) confirmed vice chairman Abia Mujere as the province's new acting chairman replacing Ziyambi.

Mujere took over the vice chairman post on a technicality following Nduna's ouster.

He is a dark horse and is unlikely to stand in the polls to choose a substantive chairman.

He is so unpopular that he lost elections to little-known Bramson Mungofa before the winner decided to relinquish the position.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X