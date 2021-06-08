Namibia: Zambezi Region's Kasenu Village Hit By Foot and Mouth Disease

8 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Directorate of Veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Monday in a statement announced the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) at the Kasenu Village in the Kasika area of the Zambezi region.

According to the Directorate, in line with the Animal Health Act, Act 1 of 2011, the area within the radius of 30 km of Kasenu village has been declared a controlled area.

Crushpens within the controlled area that will be affected include: Ivilivinzi, Kasika, Kabulabula, Sigwe, Nyange, Silubaba, Kazuki, Itomba, !Kota, Kalala, Nantungu, Impalila, Limai, Muzii, Nankuntwe, Luhonono, Namiyundu, Nakabolelwa, Nsundwa, Nangwena, Musekezi, Mutwalwizi 1, Mutwalwizi 2 and Nkoza.

The Agriculture Ministry's Chief Veterinary, Dr. Albertina Shilongo said the ministry has commenced with control measures to curb the spread of the disease.

"Active surveillance and vaccination of cattle in and out of the control area and the rest of the region has commenced and the ban on the movement of all cloven-hoofed animals out and through (in-transit) the controlled area is in place," she said.

According to Shilongo all previously issued permits into and out of the controlled area are canceled and recalled.

FMD is a viral disease of cloven-hoofed animals and is found in all excretions and secretions of infected animals such as milk, semen, urine and dung, and meat.

