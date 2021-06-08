Nigeria: 600,000 Kwara Children to Get Free Malaria Treatment

8 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

No fewer than 600,000 children between three months and five years old in 11 local government areas of Kwara State are to receive free malaria care.

The scheme is part of the benefits of the multi-million naira counterpart funds paid by Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to access various basic healthcare programmes for the people of the state.

"In recognition of the various health care interventions in the state under this administration and specifically for sustaining the funding of the state's Malaria Elimination Programme, the state government this weekend received anti-Malaria commodities worth over N344 million naira," the state commissioner for health, Dr Raji Rssaq disclosed.

He said the commodities were received preparatory to the forthcoming house-to-house distribution of anti-malaria medications under the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention programme to be undertaken in 11 local government areas of the state.

"This booster, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme in conjunction with Global Fund, is aimed at positioning the State Based Malaria Elimination Programme to reach all eligible children in the Chemoprevention exercise along with 19 other states of the federation," he added.

The commissioner assured Kwarans that many more strategies shall be rolled out to ensure the state enjoys optimal health care, especially in its new status as a sub-recipient for malaria grant.

The commissioner said that additional arrangements to involve more stakeholders are already in top gear, which will also ensure that the drugs reach the target groups in the community.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X