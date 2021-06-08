Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Urges Mothers to Raise Good Children

8 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerian mothers to raise children who will grow up to become good citizens.

This was part of her remarks during a courtesy visit by wives of state governors on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media and Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement titled 'Aisha Buhari charges women over national cohesion.'

Mrs Buhari was quoted as saying that the country needs patriotic, conscientious and productive citizens who will rally around a common vision of a great Nigeria and work together to achieve this vision.

She said, "Women, therefore, have an important role in promoting national cohesion and development; let us, therefore, play this part and propagate it to other women".

The statement read, "Mrs. Buhari commended the wives of governors for their humanitarian contributions especially to underprivileged Nigerians and charged them to consolidate their efforts into lasting legacies. She also commended them over their advocacy project against gender-based violence.

"Speaking earlier, the Chairpersons of the Northern Governors Wives Forum and the Southern Governors Wives Forum, Falmata Zulum and Betsy Obaseki, respectively took turns to commend the humanitarian and advocacy work of the First Lady through Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programme, saying she has been a shining example to them.

"They commended her specifically on the central role she is playing on the issue of gender-based violence.

"Erelu Fayemi, chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives Against Gender-Based Violence project, briefed the First Lady on the activities of the project saying the rampant nature of gender-based violence requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders, adding that states First Ladies have taken the frontline on GBV through this project, and are poised to attack the problem head-on."

