Tanzania: 'Who, Zanzibar Partnership Vital for Improving Health Sector'

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi has insisted on the need to continue strengthening the existing good relationship between Zanzibar and the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the partnership is vital in achieving government's goals including winning the war against Covid-19.

Dr Mwinyi was speaking when he met the WHO Representative in Tanzania, Dr Tigest Ketsela Mengestu who was on a familiarisation tour of Zanzibar where he also met other government leaders.

Dr Mwinyi said the health sector in the country has to provide better services to the people, asking WHO to maintain its support to Zanzibar, including training local doctors.

The President asked WHO to support the government's plan to introduce Health Insurance along with improving infrastructures, especially at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, which is currently overwhelmed by patients due to limited space for services and equipment.

"Mnazi Mmoja has old buildings with a shortage of space to improve services such as operation theatres and few wards. In solving the problem, plans are underway to construct a modern hospital in Binguni area, South Region Unguja, "said Dr Mwinyi.

For his part, Dr Mengestu, promised that WHO is ready to continue working with Zanzibar government in terms of strengthening the health sector, especially in providing training to doctors and other staff working in the sector.

Mr Mengestu said the world organisation will continue to support Zanzibar in building capacity of health professionals to improve health service provision, including conducting public awareness or providing education to the public in dealing with various diseases such as cholera, malnutrition, influenza and Covid -19. He asked the government to specify the type of Covid19 vaccine required, so that it could ensure its availability to simplifying the process of vaccinating Zanzibar pilgrims.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi, on a separate occasion held talks with UN Women representative in Tanzania Ms Hodan Addou. He said the Zanzibar government is committed to ensuring that Zanzibar is the best place for women.

On her part, Ms Addou expressed her appreciation on President Mwinyi's efforts to increase the number of women in leadership along with ongoing commendable efforts to address violence against women and children.