Tanzania: 'Who, Zanzibar Partnership Vital for Improving Health Sector'

8 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi has insisted on the need to continue strengthening the existing good relationship between Zanzibar and the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the partnership is vital in achieving government's goals including winning the war against Covid-19.

Dr Mwinyi was speaking when he met the WHO Representative in Tanzania, Dr Tigest Ketsela Mengestu who was on a familiarisation tour of Zanzibar where he also met other government leaders.

Dr Mwinyi said the health sector in the country has to provide better services to the people, asking WHO to maintain its support to Zanzibar, including training local doctors.

The President asked WHO to support the government's plan to introduce Health Insurance along with improving infrastructures, especially at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital, which is currently overwhelmed by patients due to limited space for services and equipment.

"Mnazi Mmoja has old buildings with a shortage of space to improve services such as operation theatres and few wards. In solving the problem, plans are underway to construct a modern hospital in Binguni area, South Region Unguja, "said Dr Mwinyi.

For his part, Dr Mengestu, promised that WHO is ready to continue working with Zanzibar government in terms of strengthening the health sector, especially in providing training to doctors and other staff working in the sector.

Mr Mengestu said the world organisation will continue to support Zanzibar in building capacity of health professionals to improve health service provision, including conducting public awareness or providing education to the public in dealing with various diseases such as cholera, malnutrition, influenza and Covid -19. He asked the government to specify the type of Covid19 vaccine required, so that it could ensure its availability to simplifying the process of vaccinating Zanzibar pilgrims.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi, on a separate occasion held talks with UN Women representative in Tanzania Ms Hodan Addou. He said the Zanzibar government is committed to ensuring that Zanzibar is the best place for women.

On her part, Ms Addou expressed her appreciation on President Mwinyi's efforts to increase the number of women in leadership along with ongoing commendable efforts to address violence against women and children.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X