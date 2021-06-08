Tanzania: WB Reaffirms Education Sector Support

THE World Bank (WB) has reiterated its commitments to continue supporting Tanzania's education sector, through funding and resource allocation to facilitate quality education for all.

The Executive Director of the World Bank's Africa Group One Constituency, Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo said here yesterday that the WB will ensure the quality of education is attained in Tanzania.

"The fund we provide does not count, we care much about affordable and quality education, which is provided in the country, the WB is keen to make a close follow up on the implementation process," Dr Nyamadzabo said shortly after meeting with officials from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

He said the quality of education is WB's key target and that it is optimistic to continue supporting the improvement of infrastructures.

Dr Nyamadzabo promised that his office will ensure timely disbursement of funds to enable the implementation of various projects in the education sector.

On her side, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said education is among sectors that have greatly benefited from the WB's support.

He said through the World Bank support, education has been improved at all levels in the country.

"We have improved the teaching and learning environment at all levels of education, the government recognizes the WB support, we have improved our services delivery immensely," said Prof Ndalichako.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Prof Ndalichako mentioned some of the WB supported projects and programmes as Education Programme for Results amounting 515m US dollars (about 1.2tri/-) aimed at improving students learning outcomes at primary and lower secondary education levels.

Another project is Secondary Education Quality Improvement Programme (SEQUIP), which aims at increasing access to secondary education, providing a responsive learning environment for girls and improving completion of quality education for girls and boys.

Under the programme, Prof Ndalichako said it will cater for construction of 26 modern secondary schools, each will accommodate 1,500 girl students who pursue science subjects. The schools will be built in each region in the Mainland.

The WB also supports the School Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project which focuses at increasing access to rural water supply and sanitation services in 86 districts and strengthens the capacity of selected sector institutions to sustain service delivery.

Through the project, she said, 9,712 drop holes, 911 water tanks and hand washing facilities in 602 primary schools have been constructed to improve sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Other projects include Education and Skills for Productive Jobs, East and Southern Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence and East Africa skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project.

On her part, Ms Mwalimu assured that the funds will be directed to the intended projects.

Meanwhile, Dr Nyamadzabo met the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula in the capital Dodoma.

Speaking after the meeting, Amb Mulamula said her meeting with Dr Nyamadzabo aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the Government and the World Bank.

Amb Mulamula said during the meeting they discussed the WB's overall portfolio performance in the country and she assured Dr Nyamadzabo about Tanzania's willingness to create a good environment for doing business and investment as the way to strengthen the private sector.

"We have just discussed issues related to the overall performance of WB in Tanzania, our relationship and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as fostering Private Sector involvement for real development," she said.

On his side, Dr Taufila said his discussion with the minister was fruitful as he used the meeting to insist on the private sector building and involvement in the development agenda.