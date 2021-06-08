Seychelles: Marine Conservation Society Seychelles Offering Training to Help Restore Coral Reef At Ste Anne Marine Park

The Marine Conservation Society Seychelles (MCSS) is offering training for people who are interested in volunteering for its coral reef restoration project in Ste Anne Marine Park, after a suggestion made in an online survey.

In the six-year project financed under the Adaptation Fund, MCSS is actively restoring 5,000 square metres of coral in Ste Anne Marine Park.

The project, which is administered by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), brings together government departments, non-governmental organisations and local communities in both Mauritius and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Called 'Restoring Marine Ecosystems by Restoring Coral Reefs to Meet a Changing Climate Future,' the project's objectives are to improve food security and livelihoods and the mitigation of disaster risk, as well as the generation of knowledge on the role of coral reef restoration as a measure for adaptation to climate change.

In a press release to coincide with June 8, which is World Oceans Day, the not-for-profit organisation said that an online awareness survey showed that all respondents expressed interest in receiving further information on the project moving forward.

"Respondents expressed interest in receiving training on coral restoration. It was also suggested that days where divers can volunteer to assist with coral restoration activities be organised," said MCSS.

The Society said that training for community participation is an important part of its work under the project and an important factor in the stewardship and sustainability of conservation efforts.

This is why the organisation welcomes the participation of interested members of the community. People who would like to receive training and volunteer some time on the project can contact mcssoffice@gmail.com and for more information on the project, visit https://www.mcsscoralrestoration.com/.

Other suggestions made included the integration of the project in the Marine Park Authority management plan and the installation of mooring buoys for the protection of important marine ecosystems. MCSS said it remains committed to working together with Seychelles National Parks Authority to achieve these aims.

The Marine Conservation Society Seychelles, is a non-governmental organisation founded in 1997 and its aims are to improve the conservation of marine ecosystems through scientific, management, educational and training programmes. These aims are accomplished by the facilitation of projects through the organisation of volunteers, raising of finances and the provision of facilities and equipment.

MCSS has been implementing the coral gardening method of coral restoration in the Ste Anne Marine National Park since 2015 and has had 5,800 corals in culture over that period.