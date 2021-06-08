Kenya: 5 Cane Cutters Killed as Lorry Collides With Tractor in Narok

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Five sugarcane cutters have been killed in Transmara West, Narok County, following a collision between a sugar factory tractor and a canter truck that they were travelling in.

The five died on the spot in the incident which happened in Moiya Location Tuesday morning, according to Transmara West Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Hassan.

Those who died were being ferried to work in the Mitsubishi canter which hit the tractor belonging to Transmara Sugar Company in the 7am incident.

"The five cane cutters died on the spot and about 30 other people were injured. Those injured have been rushed to Nkararo Dispensary for first aid treatment. We have requested for an ambulance to pick those seriously injured and take them to the sub-county hospital," Mr Hassan told the Nation.

Driver lost control

Eye witnesses said the canter, which was heading towards Moita, seemed to have developed mechanical problems before its driver lost control and rammed into the tractor.

"The canter rammed into a Transmara Sugar Company tractor and rolled several times, leading to the deaths of five cane cutters who were being ferried to work. We had a loud bang and screams followed," said Francis Ntukusoi, an eye witness.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai sent his condolences to the bereaved families.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Measures to Slow Rapid Spread of Covid-19 in Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X