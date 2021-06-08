Kenya: 5 Cane Cutters Killed as Lorry Collides With Tractor in Narok

Five sugarcane cutters have been killed in Transmara West, Narok County, following a collision between a sugar factory tractor and a canter truck that they were travelling in.

The five died on the spot in the incident which happened in Moiya Location Tuesday morning, according to Transmara West Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Hassan.

Those who died were being ferried to work in the Mitsubishi canter which hit the tractor belonging to Transmara Sugar Company in the 7am incident.

"The five cane cutters died on the spot and about 30 other people were injured. Those injured have been rushed to Nkararo Dispensary for first aid treatment. We have requested for an ambulance to pick those seriously injured and take them to the sub-county hospital," Mr Hassan told the Nation.

Driver lost control

Eye witnesses said the canter, which was heading towards Moita, seemed to have developed mechanical problems before its driver lost control and rammed into the tractor.

"The canter rammed into a Transmara Sugar Company tractor and rolled several times, leading to the deaths of five cane cutters who were being ferried to work. We had a loud bang and screams followed," said Francis Ntukusoi, an eye witness.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai sent his condolences to the bereaved families.