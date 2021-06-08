Nigeria: Twitter Ban - Reps Summon Lai Mohammed

The federal government, on Friday, suspended Twitter from operating in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to appear before it over the controversial suspension of Twitter.

Mr Mohammed is to appear before a joint committee on Justice, Commerce and Information.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced this in his speech during the plenary on Tuesday.

He said the joint committee will investigate the process that led to the suspension of the platform.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the House will have to listen to the government before taking any action.

The joint committee has 10 days to conduct the investigation and report back to the House.

Details later...