Tunisia: UGTT to Hold Administrative Committee in Coming Few Days On Price Hikes

7 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A national administrative committee will be held at the end of this week or early next week to take a series of decisions following the rise in prices of some basic food products, said Monday, Noureddine Taboubi, Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT).

In a statement to the TAP, on the sidelines of the meeting of the extended executive board of the trade union, Taboubi said that the national administrative committee will take the appropriate decisions to defend the purchasing power of Tunisians in this extremely critical period the country is going through.

He also pointed out that the UGTT was not aware of the latest increases decided by the government, saying that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and all the parties that support him, will assume their responsibility in the deterioration of the social climate.

The UGTT had recently published a communiqué in which it denounced the unilateral decision to increase the prices of certain basic products and public transport fares and reaffirmed its commitment to defend the rights of Tunisian workers.

