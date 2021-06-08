Kenya: Stalled Cargo Train Catches Fire in Murang'a

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mwangi Muiruri

An electric fault caused a Kenya Railways-owned cargo train to stall and catch fire at Kandundu area in Murang'a County on Sunday.

In a statement, the State firm said it had dispatched its engineers to the site before another engine from Nairobi transported the wagons to their workshops.

The freight train was headed to Nairobi from Nanyuki after delivering petroleum products.

Residents reported that smoke was billowing from one of the wagons of the stalled train.

Captain Anthony Mwangi, who heads firefighting services at Murang'a County government, told Nation.Africa that a distress call from the locomotive was received in his control room at 9:30am that day.

"We rushed to the area and thank God that the highly flammable petrol tanks were empty and again, the fire had not erupted. We fought the smoke using foam extinguishers and luckily, normalcy was restored," he said.

"The crew was armed with fire extinguisher cans and which they had used to control the engine from bursting into flames. When we arrived we supplemented their efforts and all was kept safe," Captain Mwangi added.

Area residents had a field day posing for photographs next to the train, with some saying it was the first time they were coming in contact with a locomotive.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

