Kenya: KeNHA Create Diversions to Ease Mombasa Road Traffic

Motorists who transit through Uhuru Highway in Nairobi can breathe a sigh of relief after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed the contractor will create a diversion at the General Motors (GM) section to ease traffic snarl-up.

The snarl-up is mainly occasioned by the road constructions, and especially the erection of a 25km Expressway linking the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Central Business District (CBD) and Westlands.

While inspecting the ongoing works, KeNHA Chairman Eng. Wangai Ndirangu and Director General Eng. Peter Mundinia directed the contractor to implement a better traffic management system.

The most affected sections are General Motors, Bunyala, Capital Centre, and the Nyayo Stadium roundabout.

To help reduce traffic, the agency directed that a diversion is put up at General Motors.

"The section around GM will have a diversion of traffic to mitigate the traffic congestion experienced along the section," the roads agency said.

Already, there have been traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way caused by the construction of the Nairobi Expressway, with motorists using either the Industrial Area, Jogoo Road, or South B as alternative routes into and out of town.

In April, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said what road users are experiencing are only short-time pains.

"In the meantime, I know there are a lot of inconveniences as people are spending longer hours in traffic but the reason we are constructing the Nairobi Expressway is to solve the traffic jam that was there before. If there was no traffic congestion before there would be no justification to construct the highway. This pain we are having now is very short-term pain," he said.

Motorists using Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way are the most affected by the expressway construction being done by China Road and Bridge Corporation to the tune of Sh62 billion and is expected to be concluded in December.

The road project, once completed, will ensure Kenyans pay a toll fee, with Macharia saying the highway will reduce the traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa Road.