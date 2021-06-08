Zimbabwe Stars Muskwe, Maswanhise Offered New Contracts At Leicester

ENGLAND-BASED Zimbabwean rising stars Admiral Muskwe and Tawanda Maswanhise are set to continue their development at FA Cup champions Leicester City after being offered new contracts by the English Premier League side.

Muskwe enjoyed a successful loan spell at Championship side Wycombe Wanderers while Maswanhise was handed a breakthrough appearance, in the Leicester first team squad which beat Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

It seems both players are expected to feature in Leicester's plans next season and beyond after being offered deals to extend their stays at the club.

According to Leicester Mercury website, Muskwe has already accepted the offer and signed a contract extension with the former English Premier League champions.

Muskwe's contract was set to expire at the end of this June after returning to the club from a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers in the last six months of the previous campaign.

The Warriors striker has been at the club since 2016, coming through the junior ranks and seems to have impressed the Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile another Leicester City Academy product Maswanhise is yet to put pen on paper although he has been offered a new contract by the Leicester chiefs as they look to retain his services ahead of next season.

The 18-year old, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has featured prominently in City's U18s.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The midfielder has impressed Rodgers with his performances for the Foxes' Under-18s, for whom he was been the top assist provider last season, primarily playing on the wing.

"He's a young player I like," Rodgers said. "I've seen him playing for the Under-18s. He's quick, he's direct. He's got a lot of strengths and he's got a lot of potential, but a lot of work to do.

"Bringing in young players, like we've done with Luke (Thomas) before, it gives them the experience.

"To feel the preparation, to sit on the bench, to see the quality of the players, it gives him a flavour of the level and preparation he needs to be here. That was the idea."

Meanwhile English Championship side Swansea City have retained the services of Zimbabwe-born right back Tivonge Rushesha.

Rushesha missed the entire season after suffering a serious injury in training last December.

The 18-year-old defender, who was tipped to have a breakthrough season, damaged a cruciate ligament.

Swansea, according to reports, rate the Zimbabwean teenager very highly and the Championship club believe he has a bright future ahead with them after including him on their list of players who will stay.