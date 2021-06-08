Namibia: Nasdaq Welcomes Bank Windhoek to the Sustainable Bond Network

The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (Nasdaq) Sustainable Bond Network in New York welcomed Bank Windhoek as its newest member.

The Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network provides Bank Windhoek with an online platform to showcase its Green and Sustainable Bond Framework details, impact reports, projects financed, and Bond listing details.

Bank Windhoek, on 2 June 2021, became the first Namibian commercial bank to join the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network after the successful issuance and listing of its first Sustainability Bond in the Southern African region.

"As a responsible Namibian financial services institution, our membership to the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network is a step in the right direction. It supports global efforts in recognising that we can all make a contribution toward a sustainable future," said Bank Windhoek's Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

The Bank's Manager of Sustainable Investments and Deal Origination, Ruan Bestbier said with the Nasdaq platform, investors and analysts will have access to detailed information for due diligence, selection, and monitoring purposes, opening up the opportunity to attract potential investors to Bank Windhoek and Namibia.

"Our membership to the Sustainable Bond Network demonstrates the credibility of our Sustainable Bond framework," Bestbier said.

Bank Windhoek's Chief Treasurer, Claire Hobbs, said that given the need for an urgent transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy and sustainable economic development, financial markets play an integral role in driving investments in climate-friendly projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The transition to a sustainable and green economy requires scaling up financing of investments through projects that provide environmental and social benefits," said Hobbs.

Nasdaq is an American multinational financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The Nasdaq owns and operates three stock exchanges in the United States: its namesake, the Nasdaq stock exchange, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, the Boston Stock Exchange, and seven European stock exchanges: Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland, Riga, Stockholm, Tallinn, and Vilnius.

Nasdaq tracks more than 3,300 company listings including, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. Most of these listings are technology and internet-related. Still, there are also financial, consumer, biotech, and industrial companies that are listed.

Nasdaq welcomes Bank Windhoek to the Sustainable Bond Network on the main billboard in Times Square, New York City.