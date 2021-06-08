Namibia: Rape Charge Malicious, Intern Doctor Says

"I'M not guilty of whatever the state is alleging against me. I've taken an oath not to do harm to any of my patients."

With this statement, recently graduated medical doctor Dennis Noa yesterday told a Windhoek magistrate that he is falsely accused of raping a patient at Katutura Intermediate Hospital, where he is stationed as an intern.

The allegations against him are defamatory and malicious, Noa told magistrate Esme Molefe in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura, during the hearing of an application by him to be granted bail.

"I don't even know if I have a career anymore," he remarked. "I've been humiliated, embarrassed."

Noa (26) has been in police custody since his arrest on 12 April. He is charged with raping a patient on 11 April.

The patient is being treated in the hospital's head injury ward.

Noa told the court he was not supposed to do rounds in the head injury ward on 11 April, but a specialist asked him to accompany him on his rounds in the ward because the intern who was supposed to do that could not be reached on his phone.

Having done ward rounds with the specialist, he returned to the floor where the head injury ward is, Noa recounted.

He said two of the patients had to be taken to a radiographer in the hospital, but his attempts to call the hospital porters to move the patients were fruitless, as the porters did not answer their phones.

Eventually, he decided to take the patients to the radiographer's room himself, he said. He added that he wheeled one patient out of his room and at first stopped at a conference room on the same floor to collect books and other material which he had left there at the start of his shift. When he left the conference room he spotted a porter, to whom he then handed over the patient.

Noa said he continued to see several patients after that and later returned to the head injury ward to see if instructions he had given earlier had been carried out.

He saw a porter with the same patient that he had handed over earlier, and because the porter was not moving he went to push the patient's bed back into his room and with the help of a nurse reconnected the electrodes attached to the patient, Noa said.

Later in the day, he received a call from the specialist with whom he had done the ward rounds in the morning, who told him the nurses in the head injury ward said they had found a condom with the patient he had moved out of the ward earlier, Noa testified.

He said he went to the ward and saw the patient was lying on his side and a condom was lying by his knees. He also saw an injury in the patient's anal area.

Noa said he used his cellphone to record the condition in which the patient was found.

The police were called, and although he was shocked and in disbelief about the patient, he continued with his work until the next morning, when the police took him to an Office of the Gender-based Violence Protection Unit. There he was kept in an office for hours before he was informed he was being arrested on a charge of rape, Noa said.

He also told the court he has been waiting to apply for bail, hoping that the results of DNA tests which he believes would exonerate him would become available. With his last court appearance on 14 May, a prosecutor stated that the results were still being awaited, Noa said.

The bail hearing is continuing.