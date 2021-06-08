Egypt: Planning Minister Confers With EU Ambassador On Enhancing Joint Relations

7 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed conferred with EU Ambassador in Cairo Christian Berger and his accompanying delegation on means of enhancing joint relations and Egypt's plans to increase investments in the coming phase.

In a statement released on Monday, the minister said that the key factor in Egypt's investment plan for the current fiscal year is increasing investments in the human capital especially in education and health and other logistical sectors.

Official in Charge of Cooperation at the EU in Cairo Ibrahim El Afia and Director of Governance and Gender Equality Program Neven Ahmed attended the meeting.

During the meeting, El Saeed reviewed the preemptive strategies adopted by the ministry to relieve the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Egyptian economy. She asserted that Egypt's strategy in this regard was based on striking a balance between the citizens' health and the economic activity.

The minister also briefed the EU ambassador on Egypt's structural reforms, noting that the Egypt government was committed to following up the second phase of the economic reform program in a bid to create new job opportunities, improve the business climate and enhance local industries.

The meeting also covered the current EU programs and proposals for fostering cooperation with Egypt in the coming phase.

The EU ambassador, for his part, praised relations with Egypt, which he sees as a basic partner for EU in the Middle East. He also voiced hope over deepening partnership with Egypt in all fields.

