Egypt Works On Boosting Green Economy Strategy, Counting On Clean Energy

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy asserted that the Egyptian state is working on boosting the green economy strategy and depending on clean energy according to clear and defined plans to help it become a regional example in this field.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Local Development on Monday on the occasion of World Environment Day 2021 which focuses on restoring the environment system, Shaarawy said that the ministry is committed to all its projects to develop the governorates.

Egypt seeks achieving growth and sustainable development without violating the environment system and developing the infrastructure via a big number of projects in the fields of new and renewable energy in addition to green cities that cope with the standards of environmental sustainability, he said.

The green economy is one of the new examples of economic development, he said, adding that the green economy includes a number of sectors including green buildings and renewable energy.

He said that there are joint efforts between his ministry and the Environment Ministry to issue a law organizing waste management, adding that this law supports the green economy system and recycling.

Merging the green economy with the field of waste management needs all the ministries, bodies concerned and the NGOs to side together to guarantee the sustainability of the waste management system within the framework sustainable development, he said.

This system depends on raising the efficiency of collecting, transferring, treating and recycling of solid waste and guaranteeing its safe burial via investments in the infrastructure of the cleaning sector in the different governorates and establishing recycling factories.

The Ministry of Local Development is working with the ministries concerned to achieve green economy via adopting the approach of green cities on several axes including acute air pollution (the black cloud), Shaarawy added.

He pointed out to the efforts of the government to face air pollution in the governorates via improving the public transport system in Greater Cairo and Alexandria and transferring buses to work with natural gas and electric energy instead of diesel.