Egypt: Irrigation Min. Underlines Importance of Cooperation With Iraq in Management of Water Resources

7 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati underlined the necessity of boosting cooperation with Iraq over the optimal use of limited water resources.

The minister's remarks were made during a meeting to review the outcome of the first joint Egyptian-Iraqi Technical Advisory Committee on Water Resources and Irrigation.

The meeting aims at assessing the outcome of Abdel Aati' visit to Iraq, held on March 13-14, to participate in the First International Water Conference, titled "Beneficial Planning and Management of Water Resources to Achieve Sustainability" that held by the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources in Baghdad.

During the visit, Abdel Aati met with his Iraqi counterpart Mahdi Rashid and agreed with him on accelerating the activation of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in the field of water resources.

The first meeting of the Egyptian-Iraqi Technical Advisory Committee discussed means of achieving the sustainable development objectives for the two countries' peoples especially in light of facing great challenges in the field of water resources.

