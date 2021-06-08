Namibia: Charges Denied As Record Cocaine Trial Starts

The two men accused of importing a Namibian record quantity of cocaine into the country three years ago denied guilt on all charges at the start of their trial in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Grant Noble (39) and Dinath Azhar (65) both told judge Orben Sibeya they are innocent when they were asked to give their pleas on counts of dealing in, alternatively possessing, a dangerous dependence-producing drug and money laundering.

The state is alleging that Noble and Azhar imported 412 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street-market value of N$206 million, into Namibia between February and 15 June 2018 by having it shipped from Brazil to Walvis Bay.

Police and customs officers discovered the cocaine in a shipping container, hidden in boxes supposedly containing printing paper, on 15 June 2018, two months after customs and excise officials had received information about the importation of illicit goods from Brazil to Walvis Bay and a month after the container in question had been identified as possibly suspicious, the state is alleging as well.

The two men also face a count of money laundering in connection with the transaction through which the consignment in which the cocaine was allegedly found was shipped to Walvis Bay.

In a lengthy plea explanation which defence lawyer Sisa Namandje read out after Noble and Azhar had given their pleas, they are claiming that the charges on which the state is prosecuting them are "bad in law" and that the count of money laundering is a duplication of the charge in which they are accused of having dealt in prohibited drugs.

They also say in the plea explanation that the state did not make out a case for them to be held criminally liable for acts carried out by Noble's close corporation Zeeki Trading CC, which is alleged to have been the importer of the shipping container in which the cocaine was discovered.

In their statement, Noble and Azhar further claim a search and seizure warrant which was used to carry out a search of the container was invalid as it was vague and overbroad, did not identify a person who was to be searched or a suspected person, and did not specify the offence that had allegedly been committed.

State agents obtained the search warrant "through fraudulent misrepresentation", and any evidence obtained through the use of the warrant is invalid and unlawful, they also say in the plea statement.

In addition, the two men state that they did not have any knowledge of prohibited material having been in the container that was shipped to Walvis Bay, as they were not involved in the loading of the container. The prosecution will be required to prove that the container had not been tampered with after it had been loaded in Brazil and before it was delivered at Walvis Bay, they say as well.

Noble and Azhar have been held in custody since their arrest in June 2018.

State advocate Salomon Kanyemba is prosecuting.