Kenya: Naivasha Detectives Rescue Boy, 4, Kidnapped in Thika

Three days ago, a gardener identified as Charles King'ori alias Delvin Maina walked into his aunt's residential estate in Naivasha Site Estate. In tow, was a four year-old boy by the name Liam.

His aunt had not seen him for ages. The nephew delved into his "purported" past, saying he got married but later separated with his wife.

His wife, he continued, left their "matrimonial home," leaving baby Liam behind. He pleaded with his aunt to stay with the baby as he figured his way out.

"The aunt did not suspect anything amiss until when an advertisement on the radio detailing a lost baby -- Baby Liam -- fitted the description by the announcer," said an officer involved in the dramatic arrest of Charles King'ori, now a suspect in the kidnapping of the baby.

The baby wore a t-shirt with inscriptions "ACK Thika Memorial Church School" and fitted the description of the one in her care.

Demanded a ransom

Without arousing any suspicion, the gardener was demanding a Sh200,000 ransom from the child's parents and had already received Sh40,000 when detectives pounced on him.

"He had managed to withdraw some cash before he was arrested on Monday afternoon," said the investigator.

Before police moved in and arrested the suspect, his aunt had walked into a police post based within Site estate and reported about the baby.

"Accompanied by the husband, the two courageously walked into the police station together with the baby and reported the matter," added the detective.

The Naivasha-based detectives, together with their counterparts from Nairobi, laid an ambush and finally arrested the suspect.

The kidnapper had been employed by a couple as a gardener in Thika and is said to have been monitoring their movements before he kidnapped the baby and travelled to Naivasha.

Suspect arrested

A tweet by the DCI stated that Charles King'ori alias Delvin Maina, the suspect behind the kidnap of baby Liam, had been arrested. The post further read that the suspect was arrested following a dramatic chase in the streets of Naivasha in an incident witnessed by members of the public.

The suspect was briefly held at the Naivasha Police Station before he was transferred to Nairobi.