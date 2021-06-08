Namibia: Cop, Soldier Nabbed With Rhino Horns

Four men, including a police officer and a soldier, are due to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court this morning after they were arrested for being in possession of eight rhino horns.

An employee of the Okahao Town Council and a businessman are also part of the four arrested at Oshikango on Sunday evening.

According to Ohangwena regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Zacharia Amakali, the suspects' vehicle was stopped and searched by police at around 22h00, and the rhino horns were found inside.

Meanwhile, on the same Sunday, the police apprehended a 42-year-old man in possession of 2 500 bullets for a shotgun at the Oshikango border post while he was trying to cross the border into Angola.

He will appear in court today.

In a different incident, Matheus Erastus (29) and Jonas Johannes Lungameni (31) were denied bail by the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court yesterday when they appeared in connection with the robbery and shooting of Johannes Toivo (36) on 28 May 2021.

The two were arrested on Friday at Okatope in the Ohangwena region.

One suspect is still at large.

Toivo was shot through the jaw and forehead before the accused robbed him of his vehicle between the Oshikango and Omafo road.

Toivo was driving from Onhuno to Oshikango and stopped when three men signalled they need a ride.

The police confirmed that Toivo's vehicle was recovered at Opuwo in the Kunene region, with damaged tyres and a leaking engine.

The accused will remain in police custody at Ohangwena while investigations continue.