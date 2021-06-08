Namibia: Two Remanded in Custody Over Cop's Murder

Walvis Bay — Two young men accused of murdering a police officer on Saturday morning made their first court appearance yesterday afternoon in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

The two accused, Samuel David (21) and Jonas Lukas (25) are accused of murder and robbery after they allegedly stabbed Constable Asser Dominicus (29) at least two times.

They allegedly also robbed the victim of a Samsung cell phone. Public prosecutor Fidel Wakudumo said the State will be opposing bail.

"The State is opposing bail at this stage due to the seriousness of the case and ongoing investigation," Wakudumo said. The accused were then informed that they can apply for legal representation; however, Lukas indicated that he will be conducting his own defence.

The case was then postponed to 2 August for further investigation by magistrate John Sindano. David and Lukas were part of a group of five men that allegedly attacked Dominicus while he was walking his girlfriend home around 00h30, after visiting friends in Kuisebmond. Dominicus joined the police force in January 2016 and was stationed at the Kuisebmond police station.

He was then transferred to the Palmwag police station, where he served for six months and returned earlier this year to serve the Walvis Bay police. He has been involved in crime prevention programmes and actively patrolled the streets of Walvis Bay before his sudden death.

Guard appears

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old security guard Jonas Joseph was also remanded in custody after he appeared on a charge of murder. Joseph, who is employed as a security guard at a Kuisebmond bar, allegedly assaulted a pensioner identified as Josef Martin Katzao with a knobkerrie. Police on Saturday said that Katzao and the security guard got involved in an argument while Katzao was sitting on a table in front of the bar.

The 69-year-old Katzao was then allegedly hit with the knobkierie behind his left ear and fell to the ground. He was reportedly assisted by his friends back to his seat but died while sitting at the table. Joseph will return to court on 13 July.