Liberia: Africa International Institute of Science and Technology Graduates Challenged to Pursue Excellence for Better Future

7 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue, Intern

Monrovia — Graduates of the Africa International Institute of Science and Technology (AIIST) have been urged to be committed and aspire for greatness if they are to be successful.

The school held its sixth graduation recently in Monrovia with 120 students walking out of its walls.

Serving as the guest speaker, the Deputy Director of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Dwa Hne, urged the graduates to use the knowledge acquired from AIIST to make a positive impact in the society.

"To you my graduates, let it be known that it is not the knowledge you have acquired through this walls that will make you great and successful. It is your action and how they've transformed the society will make you great," Mr. Hne said.

Speaking on the theme 'Aspiring for Greatness', he challenged the graduates to be innovative and put into practice what they have learned- such as creating software programs that will be labeled Liberia's technology.

