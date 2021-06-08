Liberia: Huxley Company Limited Launches All Time Drinking Chocolate in Liberia

Monrovia — HUXLEY Company Limited, a marketing entity selling consumable and non-consumable products on the world market, has launched its new cocoa chocolate drink on the Liberia Market.

The product, branded "All Time Drinking Chocolate," according to the group's Marketing Manager, Abraham Godsent Wheon, is geared at ensuring that Liberians gravitate from drinking mixture Cocoa drink to one that is natural.

Speaking during the launch Friday, June 3, in Monrovia, Wheon said the drinking chocolate is made of cocoa beans that are most valued for their flavor, Ghana Cocoa beans in the world Cocoa market.

"It is richer in theobromine and flavonoids, which render the beans than unique, mild and rounded flavor become the world's standard against which all cocoa is measured," Wheon asserted.

He further noted that the drink has herbal value that is important for children and adult's growth and has no side-effect.

Aside from helping in growth, Wheon maintained that the drink helps the body functions more efficiently, while protecting it against everyday toxins and stressors.

Flavonoids are also powerful antioxidants agents and have beneficial anti- inflammatory effects and they protect your cells from oxidative damage that can lead to disease.

With Flavonoids in the herbal chocolate drink, Wheon believes these dietary antioxidants can prevent the development of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive disease like Alzheimers and dementia.