Liberia/Tunisia: Lonestar Departs Liberia to Honor Two International Friendlies in Tunis

Monrovia — The national team of Liberia, the Lonestar has left the country to honor its two international friendlies.

The team is expected to face Mauritania this Friday, June 11 and Libya on the 14th of June, with the games expected to be played in Tunisian's Capital of Tunis.

The team's departure followed head coach Peter Butler's completion of his full squad which include 10 foreign-based players.

Uncapped defenders Prince Balde and Othello Bah are among the 10 foreign-based players invited for the trip.

Midfielder Seth Kanteh Hellberg returned to the squad after playing his national team debut against Sierra Leone in the two legs of the first round World Cup qualifiers in September 2019.

Goalkeeper Ashley Williams, midfielder David Tweh and striker Kpah Sherman are also returning, having played in Lonestar's 5-4 penalties defeat (after a 1-1 aggregate draw) to Chad in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya in N'Djamena on 13 October 2019.