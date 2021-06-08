Liberia: Upgraded Basketball Court Opens in New Kru Town

Monrovia — A newly renovated basketball court has been officially opened in New Kru Town.

The River Edge Basketball Association Court that is located in Lagoon was renovated by a group of former basketball players of Liberia called Great Basketball Players based in the United States of America.

The basketball court that is run by REBA renovation works includes upgrading the seating capacity, modern rims and bathrooms.

Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson speaking during the ceremony to commission the court appreciated Great Ball Players for such transformation of court.

He said it is important to take sports to the communities because it will scout more young talents.

The minister disclosed that the chief patron of Sports George M.Weah instructed him to tell the youth that he will electrify the court for night games.

"The President wants me to inform you that he will put lights here for this court.

"This court is for you the young people, we hope you will help to protect this facility because if you don't protect it, people from far will not protect it for you so use it wisely," Minister Wilson said.

For his part, Montserrado County District 16 Representative, Dixon Sebo, who is also a member of REBA thanked Great Ball Players -USA for renovating the only basketball court in the area.