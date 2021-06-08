West Africa: ECOWAS Court Insists Govt. Must Pay Justice Ja'neh All Retirement Benefits

Monrovia — The Liberian government's attempt to have the Judgement of the ECOWAS Court of Justice that ordered the payment of all entitlements including salaries to illegally impeached Supreme Court Justice Kabineh Ja'neh trashed has been denied by the Community Court.

The Community Court on June 4 in Abuja, Nigeria, ruled dismissing the appeal filed by the Government of Liberia in February this year.

The Community Court also denied the Liberian government's request that His Lordship, Mr. Chief Justice Edward Amoako Asante recuses himself from sitting in any and all matters coming before the ECOWAS Court in which the Republic of Liberia is a party. The accusation by the Weah Government that Justice Asante has been partial and bias, according to the ECOWAS Court, has been found to be factually and legally groundless.

The Weah-led government had requested the Court to review its November 10 judgement which was in favor of Justice Ja'neh.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice ordered the George Weah government to "restore, calculate and pay" Counselor Kabineh Muhammad Ja'neh "all withheld entitlements, including salaries, allowances and pensions benefits as from the date of his (Ja'neh's) indictment from office up to the date of notification of this judgment."

The ECOWAS Court also ordered the Republic of Liberia "to reinstate the Applicant (Kabineh Muhammad Ja'neh) as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court; or, in the alternative, to grant the Applicant (Kabineh M. Ja'neh) the right to retire from service on the date of this notification with full pensions benefits as if he had retired at the normal retirement age of the Supreme Court (of Liberia)."

The November 10, 2020 Judgment also directed the payment of US$200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) to Counsellor Kabineh Ja'neh for what the Court termed as "reparation for moral prejudice suffered for violation of his rights."