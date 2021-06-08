Liberia Immigration Services Officer Charged for Allegedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Cousin

Maryland County — Police in Maryland County on Wednesday, May 19/2021 arrested a security officer of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) for allegedly raping a 14-year-girl who said to be his cousin.

The LIS officer, Emmanuel T Cooper, is a resident of the Bishop Hill Community in Harper City was charged for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin.

According to the police charge sheet, at 08:47am, complainant Inspector Shirley N. Teah, a police officer at the Women and Children Protection Section at the Harper Police station, reported to the Women and Children Protection Section and complain that on May 13/2021, at 09:45hours the 14-year old victim went to her house at Airfield community and alleged that she was raped by her uncle (Emmanuel T. Cooper) who is a LIS officer Liberia Immigration Officer".

The police charge sheet further stated that "Based on the officer Shirley N. Teah, the victim was taken to JJ Dossen Hospital for medical checkup, treatment, and report.