Liberia: Liberi - Italian Frigate Calls At Freeport to Patrol Gulf of Guinea Waters Amid Heightened Pirate Attacks

7 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Maritime Authority says the public, including maritime stakeholders, that the recent arrival of the Italian Frigate--RIZZO - at the Freeport of Monrovia was part of a maritime collaboration involving LiMA, the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Italian Navy.

The exercise comes ahead of Liberia's prospective affiliation with the Virtual-Regional Maritime Traffic Center, which is part of the Trans-Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN) project. The vessel has since departed Monrovia.

The T-RMN Project is a multinational collaboration aimed at combating piracy, while building the capacity and capability of naval forces of participating countries.

In April of this year, Liberia, through LiMA and the Liberian Coast Guards, submitted its application to be admitted into T-RMN. That application is going through the formal approval process. The arrival of the Italian Naval Vessel also marks the strengthening of maritime collaboration between the two countries. The frigate will patrol within the Gulf of Guinea, where pirate attacks have become prevelant.

Liberia stands to benefit from this partnership in various ways, including participating in joint naval exercises, capacity building , knowledge sharing, etc.

LiMA, therefore, expresses immense satisfaction and appreciation to all those involved with the implementation of the project thus far, and thanks to its local and international partners that made the arrival of the vessel a resounding success.

