Liberia: The Urey Mystique in the Opposition Collaboration

editorial

THE Coalition of Political Parties (CPP's) fractious political marriage has approached the breaking point on several occasions over the all-important question of who the standard-bearer will be against President George Weah in 2023.

SOMETIMES it has been a clash of personalities, as successful businessman and ANC head Alexander Cummings butted heads with less successful businessman and ALP head Benoni Urey demonstrated when they feuded in February.

ON OTHER OCCASIONS, Differing priorities have produced tensions. The crux of the issue, however, is who can secure the mandate to run against Weah. And it seems that some would-be candidates need to get over their delusions of grandeur, and quickly, if the CPP is to achieve unity in time.

THOUGH PAIRINGS have gone in and out of fashion on social media over recent months, the race for standard-bearer now appears to be between Former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party and Alexander Cummings.

THE LEAST LIKELY of the four options, All Liberia Party's Benoni Urey, appears be trying to gauge which frog is most likely to carry him across the river to the Executive Mansion, or perhaps to a prestigious position in a new government.