Liberia: Police Gun Down Alleged Armed-Robber in Monrovia

Monrovia — Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Saturday killed an alleged armed robber in the 15th Street vicinity in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The lifeless body of a man was shown by the police in a compound where he is believed to have been killed in a heavy gunfire exchange with officers of the Liberia National Police.

The man, who is believed to be in his late 30s, was seen lying in a pool of blood with a short hand-made rifle, a black jeans trousers, army green T.-Shirt, a black sneaker and a red face cap beside him.

Speaking to reporters at the crime scene in Sinkor, Monrovia, the Deputy Inspector General for Crimes Services and Interpol, Col. Prince Mulbah, stated that the alleged armed robber started his robbery operation at the business center of a Fula merchant.

Mulbah told reporters that the brother of the businessman challenged the robber in a close fight empty-handed which prompted the robber to discharge his firearm in an attempt to make the gentlemen afraid to enable him escape.

The LNP Deputy Inspector General further said that fortunately, the brother of the Fula businessman was not harmed because of the close proximity he had with the robber but was only given bruises from the pebbles of the gunshot.

He added that upon receiving the intelligence, officers of the Anti- Robbery Division at the Liberia National Police responded quickly to get at the scene to protect lives and property.

Mulbah explained that upon noticing the presence of the LNP, the robber started to fire at the police in an attempt to escape from the scene.

The Deputy Police Chief said the robber fled from the first compound where he started his robbery operation and jumped to another compound where he was gun down by the police.

"As you can see, he jumped from up there here. It didn't start from here, this is the end of the journey for him," Col. Mulbah noted as he showed the route the alleged armed robber used to enter the compound where he was killed.

"He fired at us and we returned fire," Mulbah revealed as he evoked the rules of armed engagement.

For his part, the Commissioner of Police for Operation, Walter Wray, assured the public that the police will do everything possible to be ahead of the robbers.

He indicated that the recent action by the police across Montserrado County will be replicated across the country to ensure that the lives and properties of the citizenry as well as residents are protected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wray emphasized that the presence of the police will be equally felt in all counties as it relates to responding to armed-robbery.

Also, the spokesman of the Liberia National Police, Moses Carter, asserted that the action by the LNP is a clear indication that the police will remain resolute in responding to crimes in Liberia, most especially armed robbery.

"The paramount concern of the police is the peace and security of our citizens and also residents of rhis country. We will not hesitate to ensure that the mandate we have is executed fully," Carter noted.

Carter extolled Col. Mulbah and Commissioner Wray and all of the gallant men and women of the Liberia National Police for standing and working in defense of the peaceful citizens and residents.

Since the provision of the operation vehicles by President George M. Weah, the work of the police has been effective and efficient.

Form the donation of those vehicles by the Liberian Chief Executive, the police has gunned down eight (8) alleged armed-robbers.

The first casualty among the armed robbers was Badman Roberts, followed by another one believed to be a Sierra Leonean national, and then the heroic burst up in Red Light where five (5) of the notorious gangsters were killed and finally today's one that sums up the number to eight since the donation.