Nigeria: 30 Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Zamfara Communities

No fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed in Askawa and Gidan Dannunu communities of Zurmu Local Government Area in Zamfara Atate during an attack by bandits on Sunday evening.

The bandits, who reportedly stormed the community in about 80 motorcycles, were said to have shot sporadically during the incident.

It was learnt that 30 persons died in the process, while several others sustained various degree of injuries.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits carted away sheep, cows and goats after torching barns as well as looting food items and burning the only truck in the community.

He said the bandits chased anyone on sight, shooting all the way.

Though policemen engaged the bandits in a gun battle, it was learnt that they were reportedly outnumbered.

Another villager claimed to have counted at least 29 corpses and participated in the burial of no fewer than 11 persons.

It was also learnt the head of Kwata community, just returning from the market, was one of those killed.

Zamfara Police spokesman SP Muhammad Shehu said the police were investigating the attack and would issue a statement on it.

Zurmi Local Government Area has been the worst hit by bandit attacks in Zamfara State