Namibia: Tennis Tourney a Success

In spite of ongoing health threats from the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the junior tennis tournament held at the coast over the weekend was a huge success, said Santie van der Walt of the national junior tennis committee.

She said the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) had several safety measures in place to keep all participants and fans safe from the pandemic during the event, which started on Friday and ended Saturday.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Van de Walt expressed satisfaction in the quality and determination expressed by youngsters.

She added that despite some players withdrawing from the competition, she was still overwhelmed by the quality of tennis displayed.

Matches were played at Swakop Club Court and Municipality court.

There were four categories: girls and boys U/10, 12, 14 and 16.

In the U/10 girls' division, Janah King came first, while Helen Boshoff took second place and Francis Boshoff took third place.

In the boys U/10 group, Divan Engelbrecht took the first spot, followed by Breyton Bezuidenhout and coming third was De Witt Bergh.

In the U/12 category for boys, Johan Theron dominated proceedings, while in the second position was Brian Edwards. In third place was Kyle Els.

In the U/14 girl's category, Mari van Schalkwyk came first, followed by Leandre Louw in second 'place and Natalia Ouses finished third. In the boys U/ 14 category, Eduan Schollij finished first, followed by Corne Koen in second, while Henlou du Toit finished third.

In the U/16 girls' category, Larushka Kruger finished first, followed by Joanivia Bezuidenhout in second and Dominique Theron in the third position, while in the boy's category, Dian Calitz reigned supreme, followed by Sarel Janse van Rensburg in second place and Stephan Koen third.