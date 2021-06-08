Ghana: Police Hunt for Armed Robbery Suspects in Kumasi

Kumasi — Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed the death of a 43-year-old businessman, who sustained gun-shot wounds in a robbery attack at Buokrom Estate Junction in Kumasi, on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, saw the armed gang bolting with about GH¢140,000.00.

It brings to two the number of death recorded during the incident following the killing of one person on the fateful Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, head of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, indicated that the deceased, Collins Dapaah, after being shot, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later passed on.

He said the police had mounted an intensive search for the culprits, and asked the public to assist with investigations.

ASP Ahianyo said the command had information that the offices of the CSSL Enterprise, a financial firm located at Buokrom Estate Junction near the Kumasi Airport, had been attacked by armed robbers.

A team of personnel from the Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit was dispatched to the area, but on reaching the scene, the robbers had left.

The incident comes barely a month after suspected robbers attacked a mobile money outlet at Bantama in the Kumasi metropolis and made away with about GH¢200,000.00.

The robbers, wearing masks and wielding pistols, broke into the Osuani Boakye Ventures close to the popular Bonsam Gyam enclave, at about 7:30 pm and demanded that the vendors surrendered their moneys.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the venture, Yaw Boakye Dankwah, he had withdrawn some GH¢241,000 for business operations on the said day.

He explained, "I am in the super-agent category so other agents come to me for money. The only money I had electronically for the day on my phone was GH¢43,000.00. So if I estimate the amount left plus the other backup funds I had in safe, they made away with almost GH¢200,000.00."

He was worried "robbers come to an open place like Bantama, wielding arms and there was no police around nor anyone to help you out. These robbers made away with all the money I have worked my whole life to raise."

Mr Boakye Dankwah indicated that his CCTV footage could not pick up any clear images of the criminals who were fully masked.

Some eyewitnesses in the area said the robbers spoke broken English and doubted they could be natives from the area.

From the eye witnesses' account, the robbers also attacked and robbed a man who had come to deposit money with the company at the same time the premise was attacked.